Need an escape? Get 60 free and .99 ebooks Nov 18-19

November 18, 2016 By

nov18-19promo

For me, November has been a long month and it’s barely half over. If, like me, you’d like to escape into the realm of fiction filled with strong interesting women and happy endings, here’s your chance.

Today and tomorrow, (November 18 and 19), I’m participating in a “Kindle Your Romance” promotion with 59 other authors. On these two days, you can get our books for 99c or FREE.

The books are all romance titles and include  sub-genres, including:

  • Contemporary
  • Chicklit
  • Clean And Wholesome
  • Fantasy Romance
  • Historical
  • New Adult
  • Paranormal Romance
  • Scifi Romance
  • Sports Romance
  • Time Travel Romance

In the context of this promotion, my book Chez Stinky is classified as Chicklit. I tend to think of it more as romantic comedy, but hey, they didn’t have that category, so close enough. And hey, it’s free so the price is right 😉

Visit rozmarshall.co.uk/sale to check it out!

