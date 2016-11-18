Need an escape? Get 60 free and .99 ebooks Nov 18-19

By

For me, November has been a long month and it’s barely half over. If, like me, you’d like to escape into the realm of fiction filled with strong interesting women and happy endings, here’s your chance.

Today and tomorrow, (November 18 and 19), I’m participating in a “Kindle Your Romance” promotion with 59 other authors. On these two days, you can get our books for 99c or FREE.

The books are all romance titles and include sub-genres, including:

Contemporary

Chicklit

Clean And Wholesome

Fantasy Romance

Historical

New Adult

Paranormal Romance

Scifi Romance

Sports Romance

Time Travel Romance

In the context of this promotion, my book Chez Stinky is classified as Chicklit. I tend to think of it more as romantic comedy, but hey, they didn’t have that category, so close enough. And hey, it’s free so the price is right 😉

Visit rozmarshall.co.uk/sale to check it out!