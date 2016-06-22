Free Romance Books and Giveaway

By

I’m participating in a giveaway of more than 100 romance ebooks that are available for FREE from Amazon on 22 – 24 June 2016.

You can get my first novel of the Alpine Grove series, Chez Stinky, along with a bunch of other books by visiting this page:

Romance Giveaway

The ebooks in this promo range from short stories, part one of serials, novellas, novels and a few multi-book bundles. (Note that you should be sure to check the price before downloading as some may not be free in your territory.)

You can also enter the giveaway at the bottom of the page and potentially win some awesome prizes, including a Kindle paperwhite and an Amazon gift card. Check it out!