Could you use a laugh? (I could.)

By

I don’t know you or about the rest of the world, but lately the news has been bringing me down.

Perhaps you’ve seen the cartoon with the caption that says something along the lines of “my need to be well informed is in conflict with my need to remain sane.”

Yeah, that would be me.

There’s a reason I write fiction that is a) humorous b) set years ago when the Short Fingered Vulgarian was just a D-list celebrity loser who hosted the Miss Universe contest.

For me, fiction is an escape and one of my favorite things is writing a scene and actually making myself laugh. To me that’s when writing is the most fun. (I don’t know how people write post-apocalyptic fiction; I’d want to throw myself off a cliff.)

The Funny Five Book Giveaway!

In any case, if like me, you are looking for something to laugh about, here’s a fun contest! The cool folks at the ReadFunnyBooks.com site are giving away five comedy classic books including:

Briget Jones’ Diary by Helen Fielding

by Helen Fielding Good Omens by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett

by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett Novels and Short Stories of Kurt Vonnegut

of Kurt Vonnegut The Princess Bride by William Goldman (Complete with RUS’s!)

by William Goldman (Complete with RUS’s!) The Ultimate Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams (“Bring a towel!”)

Click here to enter the contest!

When you enter, you can win these five comedy classics and you’ll also receive five days of curated comedy e-book suggestions that are either free or $0.99, delivered straight to your inbox.

One of the books is mine, so hey, even if you don’t win the bundle, I think you still win.