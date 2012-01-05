A Newsletter Redesign

By

Newsletters are a great way to tell your customers about your business or organization. And like every document you create, your newsletter reflects your company, so you want it to present the best image possible.

This Before and After column shows how just a few design changes can transform a ho-hum newsletter into one that is easier for people to read and enjoy. The newsletter is very inexpensive to produce. It is printed with black ink on both sides of plain white 11×17 paper. Printing 500 costs only about $70.

Designing in black and white can be more of a challenge, so you have to make the most of what you have without sacrificing readability. Always remember when you are working on a newsletter that any newsletter that’s difficult to read won’t be read.

Simplifying the layout, changing the fonts, and sticking to a layout grid makes the new newsletter easier to read. Visual cues such as consistent use of font sizes in the subheadings help guide the reader through the articles.

BEFORE

The old newsletter used all upper-case text to set off subheads and the banner across the top. Because all uppercase text is more difficult for people to read than upper and lower case, the headings are not as effective as they could be.

Photographs were randomly placed throughout the newsletter and font sizes were randomly changed to make articles fit in a given space.